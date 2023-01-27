Groundbreaking ceremonies mark progress for George County schools

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s called a commitment to excellence. Friday, the George County School District dug into multiple capital projects with two groundbreaking ceremonies.

The first took place at Agricola Elementary School as work opens on expanding the school’s aging gymnasium. Agricola Elementary has seen it’s enrollment increase to more than 600 students in the past few years.

This is part 1 of the George County School Dist groundbreaking tour. This ceremony is for the new gym addition at Agricola Elem. School. pic.twitter.com/X6BdZGNvWW — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 27, 2023

Once the dirt was moved there, the next groundbreaking happened about nine miles away at Central Elementary, where new classrooms will be built to alleviate overcrowding.

“It’s been since 2014 since we had a committed capital improvement project in our district,” said Wade Whitney, superintendent of the George County School District. “One thing we’re very proud of is the capital improvements that are taking place in our district are done without a bond issue.”

Along with these projects, the district has added new security cameras. They also plan on installing and updating HVAC Units at the district’s eight schools.

