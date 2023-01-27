WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody

North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators.

A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue. The suspects were taken into custody after running from a nearby home.

Investigators said the suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting of a retired police officer. He was found in Gulfport earlier in the day suffering from two gunshot wounds. The officer is now hospitalized.

RELATED: Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church

A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department said a total of eight people were detained. She said officers were contacted around 5 p.m. by detectives with the Gulfport Police Department about a manhunt related to a home invasion and the shooting of a law enforcement officer in Vicksburg, Miss. and other home burglaries in the Gulfport area.

She added warrants were obtained in connection with Gulfport police’s investigation for two people believed to be at a home on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. She explained officers with the Gonzales Police Department and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office saw the people they were looking for get into a vehicle and drive off.

Police said they tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver wouldn’t stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended at LA 44 at LA 42. Names have not been released.

Officials said Gulfport police investigators are headed to Gonzales to assist in further investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of...
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds.
Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church

Latest News

Gulfport Planning Commission meetings discusses medical marijuana dispensaries zoning
Gulfport planning commission to review zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries
Committee meets to discuss potential zoning blocks.
Biloxi planning commission discusses city’s future with short-term rentals
Mississippi Senate offers proposals designed to curb crime
Mississippi Senate offers proposals designed to curb crime
Kelly Ardoin beat cervical cancer at at 43 years old.
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups