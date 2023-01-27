Biloxi planning commission discusses city’s future with short-term rentals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Planning Commission is looking into the future of the city’s approach with short-term rentals.

Biloxi Beach lures in tourists all year round, some of those tourists prefer staying in short-term rental properties.

“We were getting different applications from property owners from different locations along Highway 90 because short-term rentals are one of those uses that is very popular near the water’s edge where you can walk to the beach, walk to the bay or walk to the river,” said Jerry Creel, Community Development Director.

The city’s planning commission is looking at potential overlay districts. The idea is to create zones along Highway 90 where short-term rentals can operate.

“Highway 90 is a major commercial quarter. We are also a tourist city. People believe on Highway 90 in a very busy quarter in a tourism city that there should be short-term rentals along there that their families can stay in or whatever,” Creel said.

The proposal comes from the city council to reduce the number of individual STR applications they receive.

“They felt like, ‘Well, instead of us having to peace mail this hodge podge, why don’t we create or consider creating? Why don’t we create an overlay district that will cut down on the number of applications we consider?’” Creel said.

During a committee workshop, concerned residents got a chance to see the areas included in the overlay.

“I don’t really agree on an overlay district because it’s kind of a blank check. Some of the districts that they are looking at are already very heavily residential and short-term rentals,” resident Michael Kavanagh said.

The commission did not approve any changes, yet people are still concerned about what the city might do with short-term rentals.

“I think it ought to be on a more limited basis. There are some areas that could use the additional new development that it could bring, but I think it needs to be on a much smaller scale than a wide overlay district,” Kavanagh said.

Creel says if all goes as planned, there could be a vote next week to move forward with the first three blocks of the overlay district. The area will be near Biloxi Point Cadet.

He also tells us before anything is finalized, the commission will host a public hearing to alert community members of any potential changes.

