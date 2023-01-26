Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the Florida state line. That traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two people, the BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle, with three people inside, was stopped for a lane violation.

Benjamin M. Sapp, 20, of Sacramento, Calif., was identified as the driver. Authorities said Sapp had an active warrant for prostitution-related charges out of Harris County, Texas, and he was arrested on that warrant. While making this arrest, deputies noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and marijuana and approximately $15,000 in cash were seized from vehicle, the BCSO said

There were two female passengers in the vehicle, and they were identified as Breanna Chanthanam, 22, of Sacramento, and an 18-year-old girl. Through interviews and other evidence found in the vehicle, deputies determined that both women were operating as prostitutes, the BCSO said.

The 18-year-old female had visible bruising and lacerations on her face as well as a broken collar bone, according to investigators. The BCSO said deputies determined that both Sapp and Chanthanam had recruited the juvenile and were were transporting her and profiting from her servitude and that she was a victim of human trafficking.

Sapp and Chanthanam were both arrested on charges of human trafficking in the second degree and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

The BCSO released the following:

“Human trafficking is a national and international issue, and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is committed to doing our part to end this horrible crime. We are working with the Homeland Security Investigations and other federal partners with this case. The victim has been provided resources such as counseling, she is being treated for any health issues and she has been relocated.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.