South Mississippi prepares for medical marijuana sales

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - History was made in Mississippi Wednesday as medical cannabis was sold for the very first time in Brookhaven.

Thousands of Mississippians have anticipated this milestone.

We spoke with a Gulf Coast medical cannabis practice about how South Mississippi is getting ready.

Kaya Life - Medical Marijuana Doctors is open for business.

“We’re expecting that several of the dispensaries here on the Gulf Coast will begin to have product, so the product should be available for purchase,” said Dr. Demetrius Steele.

Kaya Life has helped more than 20,000 patients for six years along the Gulf Coast and in Alabama.

Following the first sale of medical marijuana in Brookhaven, the 16-year physician said this will accel the demand across the Magnolia State.

Steele advocates the medicinal cannabis plant is a trustworthy relief for Mississippians battling chronic diseases and illnesses.

“If you’ve tried everything, if you’re one of those folks who’s been on opioids, you’ve been on benzoyl diazepine, you’ve had the joint injection, you’ve had the epidurals for your joint pain and back pain, you’re still not getting the relief. You’ve been on those medications and you’re still not seeing the benefit, this would be an alternative,” he said.

Roughly 1,700 Mississippians are now certified with the medical cannabis program. Steele said that number is sure to grow.

The leading question now is how to enroll in the program.

“We take a look at your medical records, then you want to go to the Mississippi Department of Health and take a look at the cannabis section of the website to determine whether or not you have a qualifying condition,” Steele said.

If approved, you schedule an appointment to get certified. After consultation, cannabis experts will refer which options best treat the specific medical condition. This ranges from topical creams, herbal plants, or edibles.

Then you’ll have 30 days to enter further information into the state system.

Steele said patients on the gulf coast can expect medical cannabis certifications with guidance on how to use cannabis and other recommendations to the patients’ needs.

“I got involved because I thought it was a very interesting way of medicine. It’s a newer way of medicine and I’ve seen the benefits,” Steele said.

Right now, Kaya Life has a growing clientele base. Steele continues his practice to help patients through specialized care.

“When the word gets out that the dispensaries are open, then we are expecting more patients,” he said.

To register your information with a dispensary, you must bring your medical card, driver’s license and current state-issued ID.

