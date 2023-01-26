WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Radio signal captured from most distant galaxy so far, astronomers say

Astronomers said they captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from the earth so far.
Astronomers said they captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from the earth so far.(McGill University)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Astronomers from Canada and India said they have recently captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from Earth so far.

The researchers from McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science said the signal was captured at a specific wavelength known as the 21 cm line with the use of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.

They said this is the first time this type of radio signal has been detected at such a distance.

“A galaxy emits different kinds of radio signals. Until now, it’s only been possible to capture this particular signal from a galaxy nearby, limiting our knowledge to those galaxies closer to Earth,” Arnab Chakraborty, a post-doctoral researcher at McGill University, said.

Astronomers said they captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from the earth so far.
Astronomers said they captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from the earth so far.(McGill University)

For years, astronomers reportedly have been trying to answer the question of how stars are formed in distant galaxies by detecting radio signals from these nearby galaxies.

However, these signals become weaker the further away the galaxy they originate from Earth, making it difficult for the current telescopes to pick them up.

This recent radio signal emanated from a distant star-forming galaxy called SDSSJ0826+5630. Researchers said they were able to use the signal to measure the galaxy’s gas composition.

Based on observations, the researchers said the atomic mass of the gas content of this galaxy is near twice the mass of the stars we can see.

Researchers also said the signal was emitted from the galaxy when the universe was 4.9 billion years old.

“It’s the equivalent to a look back in time of 8.8 billion years,” Chakraborty said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning
Tyrone Johnson’s son is five-years-old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North...
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

Latest News

Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at...
US investigating December flight cancellations at Southwest
These substitute the disposable foam trays that have been used for many years, especially...
Harrison County School District launches more eco-friendly cafeteria trays
Chance Seneca
La. man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to targeting gay men to dismember them, use body parts