Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues

The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School.
The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School.((Photo source: Facebook))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday.

The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.

The school thanks teachers and parents for their cooperation and understanding. As of now, virtual learning will only take place Friday as officials troubleshoot solutions.

