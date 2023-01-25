WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Wildcats ready to defend NJCAA National Title

PRCC baseball
PRCC baseball
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College made it to the top of the mountain last season, claiming its first NJCAA Division II National Championship.

The Wildcats enjoyed the journey so much they’d like to do it again – but know it won’t be easy.

It starts with leadership. PRCC returns five players to the starting lineup and rosters 20 players who have at least one year of college experience.

“As a team we’re ready, we know what it takes,” said sophomore outfielder Logan Walters, a Petal grad. “Us sophomores, we’ve been through the long season last year. We’ve been working hard to get back to that point. We’re making strides and we’re ready to get this thing going. We’re super excited.”

“One thing that we talk about is success makes you one of two things - it makes you complacent or it makes you hungry for more,” said seventh-year head coach Michael Avalon. “I think this group’s hungry for more. Another thing my dad always taught me growing up was it’s hard to get to the top, it’s even harder to stay there. That’s something that we preach to these guys day in and day out. We’ve got to work harder than we did last year and last year’s group worked really, really hard. But the goal has always been the same since our first year here. Seven years ago the goal was to win a national championship, this year it’s no different.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota
Gulfport Biloxi BBB
BOYS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23)
Gulfport Biloxi GBB
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Biloxi (01/24/23)