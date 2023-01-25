Wildcats ready to defend NJCAA National Title

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College made it to the top of the mountain last season, claiming its first NJCAA Division II National Championship.

The Wildcats enjoyed the journey so much they’d like to do it again – but know it won’t be easy.

It starts with leadership. PRCC returns five players to the starting lineup and rosters 20 players who have at least one year of college experience.

“As a team we’re ready, we know what it takes,” said sophomore outfielder Logan Walters, a Petal grad. “Us sophomores, we’ve been through the long season last year. We’ve been working hard to get back to that point. We’re making strides and we’re ready to get this thing going. We’re super excited.”

“One thing that we talk about is success makes you one of two things - it makes you complacent or it makes you hungry for more,” said seventh-year head coach Michael Avalon. “I think this group’s hungry for more. Another thing my dad always taught me growing up was it’s hard to get to the top, it’s even harder to stay there. That’s something that we preach to these guys day in and day out. We’ve got to work harder than we did last year and last year’s group worked really, really hard. But the goal has always been the same since our first year here. Seven years ago the goal was to win a national championship, this year it’s no different.”

