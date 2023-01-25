WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind gusts topped 40 miles per hour in parts of Coastal Mississippi earlier this morning as a squall line of powerful thunderstorms passed across our area. However, we were mostly spared compared to the dozens of damage reports in Texas & Louisiana. As the wet weather comes to an end, we’re headed for a drier pattern for the rest of the work week. For today, plan on crisp conditions with temperatures staying in the 50s for most of the day. Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping in the 30s after midnight. While some clouds may hang around for Wednesday, the sky should be much clearer on Thursday with a nice treat of abundant sunshine. We’ll see even colder lower 30s after midnight Thursday night so it may be a good idea to prep people, plants, & pets for a light freeze. Friday will be a dry day to round out the work week. The weekend brings milder 60s for highs. While Saturday should be mostly rain-free, things look wet for Saturday night into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning
Tyrone Johnson’s son is five-years-old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North...
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Strong to severe storms tonight
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Storms moving in tonight