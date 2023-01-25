Wednesday’s Forecast

Wind gusts topped 40 miles per hour in parts of Coastal Mississippi earlier this morning as a squall line of powerful thunderstorms passed across our area. However, we were mostly spared compared to the dozens of damage reports in Texas & Louisiana. As the wet weather comes to an end, we’re headed for a drier pattern for the rest of the work week. For today, plan on crisp conditions with temperatures staying in the 50s for most of the day. Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping in the 30s after midnight. While some clouds may hang around for Wednesday, the sky should be much clearer on Thursday with a nice treat of abundant sunshine. We’ll see even colder lower 30s after midnight Thursday night so it may be a good idea to prep people, plants, & pets for a light freeze. Friday will be a dry day to round out the work week. The weekend brings milder 60s for highs. While Saturday should be mostly rain-free, things look wet for Saturday night into Sunday.

