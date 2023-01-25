Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms.

Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport.

Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related.

Officials tell us the fire wasn't weather related.

