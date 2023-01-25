WLOX Careers
Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says

The fire broke out at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport.
The fire broke out at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport.(Live 5)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms.

Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport.

Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related.

We have crews at the scene, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

