Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them.

Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties.

As of just before midnight, no major damage has been reported in Hancock County, according to Emergency Management Director Brian Adam.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

