WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them.

Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties.

As of just before midnight, no major damage has been reported in Hancock County, according to Emergency Management Director Brian Adam.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Celeste Sellers is held on charges of armed robbery, providing false information to a police...
Armed robbery suspect who led chase through three counties wanted in two other states
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning

Latest News

1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning
Former Freedom Rider Hezekiah Watkins, of Jackson, points to new historical marker recognizing...
Historical marker recognizing Freedom Riders unveiled at Parchman
Mississippi celebrates 10 years of state-funded preschool programs
Mississippi celebrates 10 years of state-funded preschool programs
This is one of four Coastal Family Health operations. The others are in Gulfport, Moss Point...
Coastal Family Health Center’s new drive-through pharmacy a welcome addition to Biloxi community