Strong to severe storms tonight

A strong line of storms will be moving through South Mississippi tonight, mainly through 2 AM. Some of these storms could have gusty winds near 60 MPH, spin-up tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi. Stay weather aware tonight, and have a way to get warnings! We’re also going to stay windy ahead of these storms, and a High Wind Warning remains in effect. Gusts up to 55 MPH from the south and southeast are possible, and these winds may cause coastal flooding.

Most of the rain will exit after 2-3 AM, and cooler air will settle in by the sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be breezy and dry with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll be getting pretty cold by Thursday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday afternoon will be beautiful, but chilly with highs in the 50s. It’ll be very similar on Friday.

We’ll be a little warmer on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Widespread showers and storms are already looking likely by Sunday and Monday. We’ll be warming up into the upper 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.