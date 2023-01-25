Storm damage litters Southpointe subdivision

WLOX Careers
(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Fences down, basketball goals and trampolines toppled, and lots of frayed nerves are what residents in parts of Jackson County experienced as severe weather caused damage early Wednesday.

“Get in the bathroom...quick!”

That’s what Mike Richard told his family when he heard things going awry outside.

“I heard the wind come real strong, and I heard shingles and stuff getting ripped off the house. Then I came outside and the fences and stuff was laying down. I could see that fence laying down,” Richard said.

A few blocks away, Laura Evans had a similar experience. She said the wind got strong, then it got quiet, then she checked outside.

“I heard a snap, I looked outside, and my back fence was down and my grill was in the middle of the yard. It was like that for a little while longer, then it got really quiet,” Evans said.

An estimated 30-40 houses in the Southpointe subdivision sustained some type of damage, including fences down, shingles off roofs and cosmetic damage to houses.

“There’s a few cars down there with busted out windows. I guess it was pipes flying around. It looked like pipes from satellite dishes,” Richard added.

Was it a tornado? Was it straight-line winds? No one knows for sure. What is confirmed is right around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, something blew through here and caused damage.

“Yea, just inconvenient for sure,” Evans added.

For now, the National Weather Service has categorized the severe weather in Jackson County as thunderstorm wind damage. We did hear of one minor injury due to the storms.

