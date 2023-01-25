WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Sesame Street’ co-creator dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at the age of 93.

Morrisett was a psychologist and vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

In 1968, Morrisett along with television producer Joan Ganz Cooney created the Children’s Television Workshop, now called the Sesame Workshop.

The nonprofit organization is behind the “Sesame Street” television show.

They added Jim Henson and his muppets to bring the show to life in 1969.

Morrisett served as chairman of the Sesame Workshop Board of Trustees for over 30 years.

The organization says he “leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning
Tyrone Johnson’s son is five-years-old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North...
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

Latest News

The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks may be on their way to Ukraine after a preliminary agreement was...
After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
We are sending crews to investigate reported damage in Jackson County.
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas