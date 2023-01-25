Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a two-month absence, Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return to the starting lineup Wednesday night when the team hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Smoothie King Center, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

After missing two months due to a big toe injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return tonight vs. Timberwolves barring any setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

Though medically cleared to play for weeks, Ingram sat out for an indefinite time as he dealt with what he described as prolonged major pain from the big toe contusion he suffered on Nov. 25.

Before the injury, Ingram was averaging 20.8 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 32.1 minutes of play.

With the return of Brandon Ingram tonight, the #Pelicans are 3-point favorites over the Timberwolves according to @CaesarsSports. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 25, 2023

With Brandon Ingram set to return for the Pelicans tonight, New Orleans has moved from +600 to +550 to win the Southwest Division, as they currently are 5.5 games behind division-leader Memphis Grizzlies, per @FDSportsbook. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

Naji Marshall will also return Wednesday vs Minnesota after missing games with a toe sprain. Dyson Daniels remains out with a right ankle sprain.

The team is currently on a 5-game losing streak and only won three games in the new year following a brutal road stretch and co-star Zion Williamson going down with a hamstring strain.

Williamson was evaluated Tuesday for the first time since his injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to ramp up with a rehab program, per a team statement.

The Pelicans are currently in the No. 4 spot of the Western Conference with several other teams fighting for placement close behind. They hold a 26-22 overall record and face the Wizards at home on Saturday.

