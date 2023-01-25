WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi school district allows 3rd-grader to wear ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask after policy change

ADF lawsuit prompts enactment of a new policy that means students can’t be singled out, censored
School officials say Lydia Booth could not wear this "Jesus loves me" mask.
School officials say Lydia Booth could not wear this "Jesus loves me" mask.(Alliance Defending Freedom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson County School District has agreed to change a policy that prohibited a 3rd-grade student from wearing a face mask with the phrase “Jesus Loves Me” on it.

According to a press release, the student, Lydia Booth wanted to peacefully share her views with her schoolmates by wearing the mask. But, the principal at her school in Pinola, Mississippi asked Booth to remove and replace her mask even though Booth had previously worn the mask without disruption on October 13, 2020.

Two days later, administrators announced a districtwide policy that prohibits messages on masks that are “political, religious, sexual or inappropriate symbols, gestures or statements that may be offensive, disruptive or deemed distractive to the school environment.”

As a result of the lawsuit, filed in November 2020, the district has changed its policies to be viewpoint-neutral for political and religious expression.

“No student should be singled out for peacefully expressing her religious beliefs,” said Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom. “Today’s students will be tomorrow’s legislators, judges, educators, and voters. That’s why it’s so important that public schools demonstrate the First Amendment values they are supposed to be teaching to students.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

Latest News

In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Millsaps College president Robert W. Pearigen poses before...
Millsaps College president to step down effective May 31
Chance Seneca
La. man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to targeting gay men to dismember them, use body parts
A new annual report shows where Mississippi stands with regard to tobacco control measures, and...
Mississippi receives failing grade in tobacco use prevention
Joining us now in the kitchen is Miss American Pie Owner Kaytelin Stewart to tell us about her...
In the Kitchen with Miss American Pie