Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas

We are sending crews to investigate reported damage in Jackson County.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports.

We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may have been a tornado leaving extensive damage. We will be sure to update you on air, wlox.com and on social media.

A trampoline blown onto a fence at the entrance of the South Pointe neighborhood in Jackson...
A trampoline blown onto a fence at the entrance of the South Pointe neighborhood in Jackson County.(WLOX)

We’re also sending crews to Hancock County, where we’ve gotten reports of 76 streets covered with water. This is leading to slick road conditions Wednesday morning. Be extra careful when driving across all coastal counties.

Around midnight, a power pole fell and blocked off a section of the road on Highway 603 in Hancock County near John Hass Road. No word on if this was caused by the wind or not.

There was also a damaged sheriff’s deputy vehicle on scene, but it’s unclear what caused those damages. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

A few dozen people are left without power as of 7 a.m., but at the height of the storm there were about 2,300 in the dark.

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight