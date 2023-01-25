WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.(Sacramento Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A California zoo is celebrating the new addition to its giraffe family after a female giraffe calf was born over the weekend.

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani had been under maternity watch for several days. She was moved to the maternity stall of the giraffe barn on Jan. 18 when zookeepers noticed signs of her soon giving birth.

However, the zookeepers said the birth didn’t happen the way they thought it would.

“Although animal care and veterinary teams were suspicious that she might still be pregnant, just not on her original timeline, there were no definitive signs until very recently,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday.

The zoo said the baby giraffe was finally born on Jan. 22 and shared photos of the mother and newborn getting to know each other in the giraffe barn.

Zookeepers said the baby is healthy and nursing well.

The zoo expects the mother and calf to be kept from public viewing as they continue to bond over the next few weeks, but visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of them in the sideyard of their habitat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Millsaps College president Robert W. Pearigen poses before...
Millsaps College president to step down effective May 31
Chance Seneca
La. man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to targeting gay men to dismember them, use body parts