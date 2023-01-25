Coastal Family Health Center’s new drive-through pharmacy a welcome addition to Biloxi community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Family Health Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to celebrate its new drive-through pharmacy located at 1029 Division Street.

Biloxi officials and nonprofit leaders also joined the celebration outside of the newly-constructed facility.

It’s welcoming news for community residents like Eric Shoemaker.

“It’s exciting,” Shoemaker said. “It’s always a good opportunity for folks to have something new and something that they need desperately.”

Pharmacy leaders said the renovation took a year to complete. Other upgrades to the pharmacy include amenities like check-in windows and a consultation area.

Shoemaker said he thinks the pharmacy will serve as a strong advantage for residents in the area.

“It’s a great benefit for Biloxi,” he said. “To have one right here on the recently constructed Division Street. It’s really easy to get to so just an awesome opportunity.”

The Biloxi pharmacy fills 111,000 prescriptions a year, providing lifesaving medications to people who might otherwise go without them.

Angel Greer is the pharmacy’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We’re going to offer high-quality customer service,” Greer said. “High-quality health care with good clinical outcomes and convenient places and affordable prices.”

Dr. Racheal Butler, director of Pharmacy Services, said she’s going to work to make the price of medicine more modest.

“Being able to have access right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to a pharmacy that can provide hundreds and thousands of dollars’ worth of medications for very low costs, that’s what I’m happy about here,” Butler said.

Shoemaker said he’s going to take advantage of the enhanced pharmacy service to help himself and his family.

“I can rely on coastal family to have what we need,” he said. “If not, order and get it here really fast. It’s a direct impact to my kids and their ability to learn in school. I’m grateful, absolutely grateful for it.”

The pharmacy located at 1029 Division Street.

