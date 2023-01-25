WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
Celeste Sellers is held on charges of armed robbery, providing false information to a police...
Armed robbery suspect who led chase through three counties wanted in two other states
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible tonight into Wednesday morning
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”

Latest News

The 64-year-old was allowed to return home after being convicted allowed to return home to the...
Doctor who molested patients convicted of federal sex counts
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.
You could get paid to go on 15 first dates. Here’s how
Twitter CEO Elon Musk takes the stand again in his Tesla trial for the third day.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial