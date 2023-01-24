Windy Tuesday. Severe storms possible Tuesday night.

It’s going to stay chilly through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by the sunrise. The sky will stay mostly clear.

However, we’ll see cloud cover increase during the day on Tuesday ahead of a strong low pressure system. It’s also going to become very windy late in the afternoon and evening. Winds will shift from the southeast and south around 30-40 MPH. Gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible, so you’ll definitely want to secure any loose items around your house! A High Wind Warning will be in effect. Some showers are possible in the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll warm up that evening into the upper 60s and 70s, and the humidity will increase. A strong line of storms is expected to move in after 11 PM, and there is a risk for severe weather. These storms could bring gusts over 60 MPH, a few tornadoes, and heavy downpours. Most of the rain will exit by 6 AM. Because of the chance for severe storms, we have issued an Alert Day for Tuesday.

Wednesday will be breezy and cooler. Highs that afternoon will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday, but we’ll only reach the upper 50s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.