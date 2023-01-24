Taxpayers push to get their refunds as tax season kicks off

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jan. 23 officially marked the beginning of tax season nationwide.

This means the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns.

Residents in Mississippi are already striving to get their refunds, including Tami Lott of Gulfport.

“Stressed, trying to figure out what I owe, if I owe,” Lott said.

She said she hopes to get a refund after her 1040 is filed.

“If I can get help with it, which I have come to Strojny and Strojny to get some help, I’m hoping I can get something back.”

Kerry Milligan, a financial tax advisor, said those who file their taxes early could get their long-awaited refunds sooner.

“If people are able to file today and they have all their documentation in, they can see them in approximately about two weeks,” Milligan said.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically using direct deposit.

The organization expects more than 168 million tax returns to be filed this year.

Milligan said he expects refunds to be smaller this year due to a lack of pandemic stimulus checks in 2021 and the elimination of the enhanced child credit.

“There were extended benefits or an increased amount for the child tax credit,” he said. “That’s been reverting back to the normal years. And also, the stimulus where if you didn’t get it, you can get it on a recovery rebate.”

Lott said she hopes this tax season is good for her.

“Just doing it one day at a time,” she said. “Trying to figure out if there’s anything put in my pocket to pay some bills off.”

The tax filing deadline falls on April 18 of this year. Anyone requesting an extension has until Oct. 16 to file.

