WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa

The 10-year-old girl sent a partially eaten cookie to the police department to ask if it can be tested for DNA. (WJAR, CUMBERLAND POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.

The department tweeted on Monday that “we all agree that something magical may be at play.”

The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City,” referring to the movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.”

The “good news” is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.

The girl, a Cumberland resident, had sent the cookie and carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said on Friday. Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of Santa Claus.(Cumberland Police Department)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
The suspect was eventually stopped at the end of Gulf Stream Road in St. Martin before being...
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
1-24-2023 Tuesday Night Thunderstorm Threat
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Tyrone Johnson’s son is five-years-old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North...
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
Valentino Alvero is described as always upbeat and caring for others.
Son mourns California dance studio shooting victim
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov....
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
Chef Josh Gjersand prepares a sandwich for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a...
No more nuggets? School lunch goes farm-to-table — for some