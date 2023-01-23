People turning to yoga therapy for stress, mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Research from the American Physiological Association said 27% of all adults are so stressed, they can’t function most days.

We’ve experienced a stressful last few years, and that’s why doctors said many of you are prioritizing your mental health in 2023.

“The World Health Organization has even labeled stress the health epidemic of the 21st century,” said Beth Tomlinson, a Certified Yoga Therapist at Healing Yoga Therapeutics. “It’s such a big deal.”

Tomlinson has been doing yoga for more than three decades. She specializes in mental health and addiction and uses yoga therapy to help people with their anxiety, depression, grief, and chronic pain.

“I find when I’m actively in a practice, I just respond to everything in life more calmly,” said Beth’s student, Claudia Bement.

Tomlinson said yoga therapy helps you use your body to get you out of your head, calm your nervous system and build your resilience, so you’re able to handle anxiety and stress in the future.

“When you’re in a chronic stress response, or a high-stress response your cognitive abilities are impaired so you can’t really think or logic yourself out of this response,” said Tomlinson.

“It has been very beneficial, and so if it could help anybody out there, I hope that they’ll give it a try,” said Clement.

It’s exercise she said anyone can do, no matter the fitness level.

We would like to remind you about the resources available if you or someone you know may need some health with their mental well-being.

988 is the number for mental health and suicide lifeline. You can call, text, or chat with that number 24/7.

