Monday’s Forecast

Looking sunnier today with nice and dry weather on the way. After a cold start with temps in the 30s and 40s, we’ll see highs later today in the upper 50s to near 60. Tomorrow’s sky will become cloudier and there will be a chance for rain showers, mainly after noon. Stormy weather will be possible tomorrow night, especially between 9PM Tuesday and 3AM Wednesday. It is possible that some tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued for the WLOX area tomorrow night. So, be sure to have our WLOX First Alert Weather App so that you can receive those alerts first.

