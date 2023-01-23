WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was eventually stopped at the end of Gulf Stream Road in St. Martin before being...
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its...
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
Trinyell Marshun Coats, 17
Gulfport shooting suspect arrested, victim found at Rouses is stable

Latest News

Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: Federal database of consumer product complaints leaves out deaths, injuries the government and manufacturers know about
Human trafficking task force
$2.5M awarded to Miss. organizations to help human trafficking survivors
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family watches body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis
A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple offers stays at 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'-themed Airbnbs
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private