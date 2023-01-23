Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025.

As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on the list and review what’s been done thus far.

Olivet Drive in Gulfport was freshly paved last year, along with Connie Drive. Those are two of about 70 Harrison County roads repaved last year. Sixty-four more roads, like 34th Avenue, are set to be paved by 2025.

As for drainage projects, 37 are now complete with 42 to go. The Preserve subdivision is one location on the list for upcoming drainage repairs.

About 55 roads and bridges were re-striped. About 36 more roads are ready for striping, like Spratley Avenue in Gulfport.

Board of Supervisors President Rebecca Powers said each district is receiving $500,000 for its roadways. The county’s road manager is helping to compile the list of areas most in need of work.

“The last three or four years, our county road manager has been able to do more roads than we’ve done in the past decade or more,” Powers said. “We are definitely taking paving extremely seriously. We’re very, very aggressive. Also, getting the best paving that will last the longest. We have also have an inspector now that we didn’t have in the past.”

The county has also already completed two of its three projects of the four-year plan. Work is done on the new Sheriff’s Academy and the Biloxi Courthouse parking lot. The final project is underway to consolidate county departments into a multi-purpose complex.

To find out if your street is on the list to be paved or repaired, you can find this full list here>> https://bit.ly/3R2RjUJ

(Editor’s Note: The road list from Harrison County has a typo on page three: 34th Street should instead say 34th Avenue.)

