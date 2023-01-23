WLOX Careers
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Edward Vallejo, a Phoenix man, will await sentencing for a seditious conspiracy charge while on house arrest.

Vallejo was convicted, along with three other members of the Oath Keepers, by a federal jury on Monday afternoon.

It’s one of the most serious convictions connected to January 6th so far, and carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Vallejo was also found guilty of three other conspiracy and obstruction charges, which may carry additional prison time.

Vallejo was accused of participating in the insurrection without actually being on the Capitol grounds. Prosecutors said he held weapons just outside of Washington, D.C. as part of a Quick Reaction Force - ready to step in if his fellow Oath Keepers needed help during the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said there was an agreement among the Oath Keepers to try to stop official proceedings at the Capitol and obstruct the transfer of power.

Vallejo’s defense team, separate from the other three standing trial with him, said Vallejo should not have been added to the charges when he did not step foot near Capitol grounds. His defense added there was no plan to stop certification or stop the transfer of power. Vallejo’s team also argued that he was simply there to give a ride to anyone who needed one, not to bring guns from the hotel.

A sentencing date is not yet set.

