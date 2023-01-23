Biloxi Diocese March for Life becomes a celebration of life

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the march, there were prayers.

A lot of them.

“We’re gathering today really first to pray,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman of the Biloxi Catholic Diocese. “And to pray for all the mothers and children, especially those that have died in abortion.”

The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi was host to the “March For Life” event Sunday afternoon at Nativity BVM. This one was just a little different from all the rest.

It is the first walk since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“The prophet Isaiah, he says, ‘The people have walked in darkness have now seen a great light.’ And that’s really what’s happened,” Kihneman said. “We’ve seen a great light. ... The Supreme Court decision has really helped the spirits that everybody that believes in life and everybody that really wants to support mothers with children.”

Among those is Bryan Cassagne with the Knights of Columbus.

“This is actually an exciting time for the Knights of Columbus to renew our commitment to the pro-life cause and to helping mothers and the babies after they’re born,” he said.

Participants walked the 2 1/2-mile journey from the cathedral to the lighthouse pavilion, where services continued.

“It’s a walk of victory for the unborn,” said participant Nadine Patton. “It’s a reminder to maybe someone who’s contemplating an abortion to stop and think about that child, that embryo being a life.”

But participants added the battle isn’t over with the Supreme Court ruling. The next step?

“To stop abortion completely,” said participant Diane Insalaco. “If you have 50 states who all get together and say, ‘No, we don’t want this.’ ... I believe in life. I believe these children are our future.”

Bishop Kihneman added that in addition to other social services, adoption and foster care now available through the Biloxi Diocese.

