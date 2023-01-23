WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Beautiful, sunny and cool today, strong storms possible tomorrow night
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day because of our increased risk for severe storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We are under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe storms.

SPC
SPC(WLOX)

Our window for the severe threat will be between 11PM Tuesday night to 6 AM Wednesday morning. Our biggest risk is gusty thunderstorm winds of 58 mph or greater. There is also a risk of hail and quick spin-up tornadoes. The risk for flooding rain is low, but we could see some pockets of heavy downpours.

Risk
Risk(WLOX)

By Tuesday evening, our rain chances will increase.

Rain chances
Rain chances(WLOX)

The showers will be hit of miss until the main line moves through which is when our severe weather threat will be. A low pressure system will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night, riding along the northern gulf. If the warm sector of the front moves inland enough, parts of South Mississippi could see some strong, gusty winds with isolated, quick spin-up tornadoes.

8 PM
8 PM(WLOX)
11PM
11PM(WLOX)
12 AM
12 AM(WLOX)
1 AM
1 AM(WLOX)
2 AM
2 AM(WLOX)
3 AM
3 AM(WLOX)

It is possible for tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings in the WLOX area tomorrow night, so, be sure to have our WLOX First Alert Weather App downloaded. With your notifications set to ‘ON’, you can receive those alerts first.

App
App(WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was eventually stopped at the end of Gulf Stream Road in St. Martin before being...
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
Sharon Robbins has served two years as the president of an anti-Human Trafficking organization,...
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
House Bill 364 is set to face the Drug Policy Committee next week.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its...
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
Trinyell Marshun Coats, 17
Gulfport shooting suspect arrested, victim found at Rouses is stable

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Sunny & cool today
Strong storms tomorrow night
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Nice & dry today! Then, showers and thunderstorms may trigger warnings in South MS tomorrow...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Weather Forecast
Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast