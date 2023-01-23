ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day because of our increased risk for severe storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We are under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe storms.

SPC (WLOX)

Our window for the severe threat will be between 11PM Tuesday night to 6 AM Wednesday morning. Our biggest risk is gusty thunderstorm winds of 58 mph or greater. There is also a risk of hail and quick spin-up tornadoes. The risk for flooding rain is low, but we could see some pockets of heavy downpours.

Risk (WLOX)

By Tuesday evening, our rain chances will increase.

Rain chances (WLOX)

The showers will be hit of miss until the main line moves through which is when our severe weather threat will be. A low pressure system will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night, riding along the northern gulf. If the warm sector of the front moves inland enough, parts of South Mississippi could see some strong, gusty winds with isolated, quick spin-up tornadoes.

8 PM (WLOX)

11PM (WLOX)

12 AM (WLOX)

1 AM (WLOX)

2 AM (WLOX)

3 AM (WLOX)

It is possible for tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings in the WLOX area tomorrow night, so, be sure to have our WLOX First Alert Weather App downloaded. With your notifications set to ‘ON’, you can receive those alerts first.

App (WLOX)

