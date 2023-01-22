Steak Showdown allows old friends to reunite in competition

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, cookers from along the Coast came out to show what they’re made of. The Steak Showdown is a time for competition as well as a chance to catch up with some friends.

“It’s a great community, and the people here are part of a big family,” said Matthew Messer.

Matthew is the owner of Cotton Gin Smokers, and he says his friendship with the Shed helped shape his business in South Mississippi before moving to southern Michigan.

“Cotton Gin Smokers’ first shop was in Amory, Mississippi,” said Messer. “We had some partners and started the Cotton Gin in Amory. Once I started doing that, the addiction and passion started to grow, and we just kept going.”

Messer enjoys coming down for the showdown to not only catch up with old friends, but to also enjoy a friendly environment.

“There’s nothing quite like the steak showdown at the Shed,” said Messer. “The setting here at the Shed, if you haven’t come down and eaten, you have to come to the restaurant. There’s no restaurant on the planet quite like this place.”

“You’re at a lot of these events together. So, you’ll see them at another state cook off or a different BBQ cook off and everybody is willing to help each other,” said Messer. “A couple of years ago it flooded here, and some people lost their equipment. You got to see people come around them and loan them an equipment so they can cook and not just have to go home. It’s a comradery and bonding that takes place when you come together.”

The Shed says they were excited to see how many people showed up for the competition and are looking forward to a bigger crowd next year.

