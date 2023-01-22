WLOX Careers
Scattered showers today. Drier by the evening.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
More showers are expected later this morning and into the early afternoon. It will be breezy and cool today with winds from the west and northwest. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. If we’re lucky, some cloud cover will break apart by the end of the afternoon. A little sunshine will be possible.

Most of the cloud cover will clear out tonight, and it’ll be pretty cold! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be gorgeous, but a little chilly with highs only in the upper 50s.

We’ll start off Tuesday chilly and dry. It’s going to be breezy and cool by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. A strong low pressure system and cold front will bring us widespread showers and storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. At this time, it looks like most of the rain will exit by Wednesday morning. It will be dry and cool in the afternoon with highs near 60.

