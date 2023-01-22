WLOX Careers
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State

The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Erie late last year was found in New York State, according to officials.

The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake.

On Friday, New York officials confirmed that Zeller’s body was discovered near the shore in the town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County, New York on Jan. 19. Zeller was officially identified on Jan. 20, according to WOIO.

The discovery of Zeller’s body comes after his kayak was found in Canada in December.

Authorities said Zeller’s kayak capsized on Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake. Two other kayakers with him were able to make it back to shore through the treacherous water, but Zeller was pushed out by the current.

Zeller’s body was found approximately 170 miles from Sheffield Lake in a town about an hour away from Buffalo.

Rescuers searched the water by air for several days trying to find Zeller back in November. They even used technology to try and locate his cell phone, the same phone he used to call for help when he fell in the water.

Zellar is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter, as well as other loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

