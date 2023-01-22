Moss Point author shares her story growing up with racism and bullying

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point woman is sharing her story growing up on a plantation as a sharecropper’s daughter.

Edna Clemons gave us a glimpse of her biography book, “If You Would Have Asked Me.”

“I loved it out there. All the time you could find something to nibble on, if it’s pears, peaches, apples, plums. I didn’t realize how bad it was until my dad gave us the ‘the talk,’” Clemons said.

The book goes into detail about growing up in Philadelphia, Mississippi and moving to Moss Point, where she suffered from bullying due to her skin color.

Clemons grew up in Philidelphia in a family of five children. Her parents worked and lived on a farm that grew cotton, vegetables and fruits for a white family.

“All I knew is I could walk outside barefoot. I could eat the plums, the pears, peaches that I wanted to. I was loved and only saw people of my color,” Clemons said.

She remembers the plantation as a safe place. On the outside, it was a cruel world. “If we ran into white people and we were on a sidewalk, we had to immediately get off. If they addressed us, we had to say yes ma’am, no sir,” Clemons said.

Her parents avoided going into the city for fear of being attacked by hate groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan.

A couple of years later, the family moved to Moss Point in search of a better life, a decision she says she wishes they wouldn’t have made due to the extreme bullying she and her brothers went through.

“I remember when we set foot on that school, children fell out their chairs, they were just laughing so hard. Then they would ask a question and start laughing. We sounded country,” Clemons said.

Clemons hopes “If You Would Have Asked Me” shines a light on hate and bullying.

You can find her book on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.