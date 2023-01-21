WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

West Hancock Elementary School adds sensory pathways to classrooms

West Hancock Elementary
West Hancock Elementary(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The students at West Hancock Elementary School are moving through their classrooms with increased focus thanks to the new sensory pathways installed on campus.

“Our students here sometimes struggle with self-regulation and the Wonder Walk was specifically designed for their needs,” says Amie Sins, West Hancock County Elementary School Principal. “It allows them the opportunity to take a break and use their brain as well as physical motor skills to gain that regulation and that way they can participate back in the class.”

Recently, Catalyst EDU put the paths together to enhance the students’ fundamental skill sets. The team of experts specialize in behavioral therapy.

“Our learners all have different needs and sensory needs, and so the wonder walks are a way to include all the parts of the brain,” explained Behavior Specialist, Maggie Shorter. “We have the sensory movements going [and] the visual pieces until they’re able to self-regulate by movement.”

The new learning concept also works to decrease anxiety. Teachers have reported seeing extensive growth in student participation.

“When they become anxious or dysregulated as we like to call it, the sensory paths [and] the wonder walks are a way for them to self-regulate again and bring their bodies back down, and then use their coping skills to move forward,” Shorter adds.

This installment was the first phase of the program. The next phase will add pathways on the walls of the classrooms in the coming weeks.

“That will help them visually at eye level than be able to use their brain, their hands, and they can bounce on the wall using their hands, hi-five and just get more of that sensory overload into the hands rather than the feet that they might need,” explained Sins.

West Hancock is the first school in the area that Catalyst EDU has installed the sensory walkways. The company plans to put them in other schools in the near future.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Over the past year the Ocean Springs has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for driver insurance...
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case

Latest News

Rouses Market on E Pass Road, Gulfport
Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses
Hotel Whiskey is one of the many developments coming soon to Downtown Pascagoula.
Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula
Some advocates say the fishing industry may never be the same - not only because of the direct...
New law could speed up process to get spillway disaster relief
The workshop will take place February 28th at the Pascagoula Senior Center.
Major developments coming to Pascagoula