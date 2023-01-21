WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says

The 2023 tax season might look a little different for some taxpayers due to certain credit changes. (Source: KKTV)
By Aleah Burggraff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A tax preparer in Colorado says this tax season might look a little different for taxpayers than in recent years.

“Taxpayers are going to experience something called refund shock,” David Fruh, with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said.

Fruh told KKTV that refund shock is going to be a product of two things: no more stimulus money for a recovery rebate credit and a lot of tax credits have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We had a recovery rebate credit, which was good for $600, $1,200, or $1,400 per individual. But this year that’s gone,” Fruh said.

Fruh explained that some of the tax credits families were granted over the last couple of years are also changing this year.

“The child tax credit, which was good for $3,600 last year, has changed to $2,000 per qualifying child. Also, the Dependent Care Credit, which was good up to $8,000 last year, is back down to $1,221 this year,” Fruh said.

According to Fruh, the team will be assisting those taxpayers with any of their refund questions.

“I think taxpayers should prepare for their tax returns to look more like 2018 and 2019,” Fruh said.

Tax Day is April 18, when individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Fruh also urged taxpayers to look out for possible scams during the upcoming tax season.

“You should file as soon as possible to avoid identity theft,” Fruh said. “Identity theft is an increasing problem with the IRS, and the sooner you file, the greater the chances that you will not experience it.”

Additionally, the IRS said it will never ask for personal information through email or contact a taxpayer through social media.

If you owe money to the IRS, the agency said it would contact you through the mail.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Over the past year the Ocean Springs has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for driver insurance...
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case

Latest News

Rouses Market on E Pass Road, Gulfport
Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Hotel Whiskey is one of the many developments coming soon to Downtown Pascagoula.
Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula
Some advocates say the fishing industry may never be the same - not only because of the direct...
New law could speed up process to get spillway disaster relief