WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Over the past year the Ocean Springs has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for driver insurance...
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case

Latest News

Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
Rouses Market on E Pass Road, Gulfport
Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says