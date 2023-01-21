On and off showers today

For some of us, it’s been a rainy morning. On and off showers are expected today and tonight. While some of us will see heavy downpours, others of us will only get light rain. It will be breezy, especially late this afternoon and evening. We’ll have winds from the east and northeast around 10-20 MPH. Gusts may be higher. We’ll only warm up into the upper 50s today.

More showers are possible tonight, and temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers will linger into Sunday morning, but we’ll dry out a bit by the end of Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Monday will be chilly, but at least we’ll see more sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Another low pressure system will likely bring showers and storms on Tuesday, mainly in the evening. We’ll warm up into the mid to upper 60s ahead of this low pressure system and cold front. Heavy rainfall and strong storms will be possible by the end of Tuesday. Drier and cooler air will move in by Wednesday. We’ll drop into the 50s for highs.

