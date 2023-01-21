Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday.

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.

Traffic does appear to be flowing in the southbound lanes, however.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

