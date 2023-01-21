Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the years, we have seen major developments taking place in Pascagoula’s downtown area.

The city now estimates 50% of downtown has been redeveloped in the past four years, but the growth doesn’t stop there.

Posies & Puddles Children’s Boutique owner Abby Wills said there is a lot of new exciting projects coming to downtown.

“Historically, I think downtown Pascagoula has had a lot of exciting things through the year and in the past,” said Willis. “I think that changed a little bit after Katrina, but we are starting to see that now coming back with all the new development.”

Next week, Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority is hosting a workshop to receive community member’s input.

According to City Manager Michael Silverman, City officials want to know what other areas of Pascagoula residents want to see renovated.

“There are so many things that are taking place in our downtown thanks to the PRA board and the city council, but for the next steps we want to envision what’s in store for the future,” said Silverman. “What areas can also be addressed in the community? There’s so much potential in this community and it’s coming to realization We want to make sure we have a long-term plan for the community.”

The area currently has businesses such as restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries. Later this year, Hotel Whiskey is set to open.

“We have eight residential units added off Canty street. Right now, we are currently in the process of seeing 618 Delmas avenue which used to be a be the former main street building be redeveloped into a mixed used development which will support Lee Tracy clothing boutique,” Silverman said.

The workshop will take place on February 28, 2023. It will start at 5:15 p.m. at the Pascagoula Senior Center located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue.

