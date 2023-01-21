WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula

Hotel Whiskey is one of the many developments coming soon to Downtown Pascagoula.
Hotel Whiskey is one of the many developments coming soon to Downtown Pascagoula.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the years, we have seen major developments taking place in Pascagoula’s downtown area.

The city now estimates 50% of downtown has been redeveloped in the past four years, but the growth doesn’t stop there.

Posies & Puddles Children’s Boutique owner Abby Wills said there is a lot of new exciting projects coming to downtown.

“Historically, I think downtown Pascagoula has had a lot of exciting things through the year and in the past,” said Willis. “I think that changed a little bit after Katrina, but we are starting to see that now coming back with all the new development.”

Next week, Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority is hosting a workshop to receive community member’s input.

According to City Manager Michael Silverman, City officials want to know what other areas of Pascagoula residents want to see renovated.

“There are so many things that are taking place in our downtown thanks to the PRA board and the city council, but for the next steps we want to envision what’s in store for the future,” said Silverman. “What areas can also be addressed in the community? There’s so much potential in this community and it’s coming to realization We want to make sure we have a long-term plan for the community.”

The area currently has businesses such as restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries. Later this year, Hotel Whiskey is set to open.

“We have eight residential units added off Canty street. Right now, we are currently in the process of seeing 618 Delmas avenue which used to be a be the former main street building be redeveloped into a mixed used development which will support Lee Tracy clothing boutique,” Silverman said.

The workshop will take place on February 28, 2023. It will start at 5:15 p.m. at the Pascagoula Senior Center located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case
Over the past year the Ocean Springs has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for driver insurance...
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man

Latest News

Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a...
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva’s proposed plant in Bond
After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its...
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
Parrish's Restaurant in Long Beach is temporarily closed for renovations and site preparation...
Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach
Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a...
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond