Lucedale holds family friendly horseback riding event

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night football has been traded for some Friday night horseback riding in Lucedale.

The winter Barrel Bash happened Friday evening at the George County Multi-purpose Center. Riders of all ages had the chance to show off their horseback riding skills competing for bragging rights.

The event is usually held on a Saturday night when it gets cold, but due to the wet weather this weekend, they decided to keep it on Friday.

One family says horseback riding is the perfect sport for having a good time.

“It’s just like any sport that you would go out and play. It’s just good clean family fun and we enjoy it; horses are our lives, I guess you would say,” said Missy Lewis.

Organizers say they will keep this two-year tradition going next month.

