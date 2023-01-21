WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Lucedale holds family friendly horseback riding event

Friday night football has been traded for some Friday night horseback riding in Lucedale.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night football has been traded for some Friday night horseback riding in Lucedale.

The winter Barrel Bash happened Friday evening at the George County Multi-purpose Center. Riders of all ages had the chance to show off their horseback riding skills competing for bragging rights.

The event is usually held on a Saturday night when it gets cold, but due to the wet weather this weekend, they decided to keep it on Friday.

One family says horseback riding is the perfect sport for having a good time.

“It’s just like any sport that you would go out and play. It’s just good clean family fun and we enjoy it; horses are our lives, I guess you would say,” said Missy Lewis.

Organizers say they will keep this two-year tradition going next month.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Over the past year the Ocean Springs has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for driver insurance...
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case

Latest News

Hope Academy opens in Gulfport
Hope Academy, formally known as Westminster School, now open in Gulfport
West Hancock Elementary
West Hancock Elementary School adds sensory pathways to classrooms
Rouses Market on E Pass Road, Gulfport
Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses
Hotel Whiskey is one of the many developments coming soon to Downtown Pascagoula.
Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula