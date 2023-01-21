WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Hope Academy, formally known as Westminster School, now open in Gulfport

Hope Academy opens in Gulfport
Hope Academy opens in Gulfport(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Doors are back open for a long-time preschool in Gulfport, but the facility is operating under a new name with an updated look.

Get ready, get set, learn.

The walls that once housed the traditional Westminster School is now Hope Academy. This center is designed to educate and grow young minds.

“After the hurricane many years ago, Hope Academy took over. We did a whole renovation here and now we have a lovely preschool open,” said director Amanda Kimball.

According to Kimball, the long-standing foundation has been in the community for nearly 75 years and generations have walked these walls for decades.

“It was a large construction process. It took a couple of years in the making. Essentially, the building is still the same building, but lots of renovations from the ground up to make it look brand new again,” said Kimball.

The school comes with all the bells and whistles. Hope Academy highlights classrooms stocked with hands-on learning initiatives

“Tiny town is one of our great features out here. Kids can learn and play and get all their energy out as well, like the market and construction stem area,” said Kimball.

Kimball says it’s vital to help navigate students towards the path of success in all stages.

“So much happens to a child’s brain in the first five years of growth and development, so we want to make sure we’re nurturing those little brains and giving them the opportunities learning through play,” said Kimball.

A reunion celebration for Westminster School alumni and a Hope Academy open house will take place in the coming weeks.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Over the past year the Ocean Springs has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for driver insurance...
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case

Latest News

West Hancock Elementary
West Hancock Elementary School adds sensory pathways to classrooms
Rouses Market on E Pass Road, Gulfport
Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses
Hotel Whiskey is one of the many developments coming soon to Downtown Pascagoula.
Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula
Some advocates say the fishing industry may never be the same - not only because of the direct...
New law could speed up process to get spillway disaster relief