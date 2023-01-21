Hope Academy, formally known as Westminster School, now open in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Doors are back open for a long-time preschool in Gulfport, but the facility is operating under a new name with an updated look.

Get ready, get set, learn.

The walls that once housed the traditional Westminster School is now Hope Academy. This center is designed to educate and grow young minds.

“After the hurricane many years ago, Hope Academy took over. We did a whole renovation here and now we have a lovely preschool open,” said director Amanda Kimball.

According to Kimball, the long-standing foundation has been in the community for nearly 75 years and generations have walked these walls for decades.

“It was a large construction process. It took a couple of years in the making. Essentially, the building is still the same building, but lots of renovations from the ground up to make it look brand new again,” said Kimball.

The school comes with all the bells and whistles. Hope Academy highlights classrooms stocked with hands-on learning initiatives

“Tiny town is one of our great features out here. Kids can learn and play and get all their energy out as well, like the market and construction stem area,” said Kimball.

Kimball says it’s vital to help navigate students towards the path of success in all stages.

“So much happens to a child’s brain in the first five years of growth and development, so we want to make sure we’re nurturing those little brains and giving them the opportunities learning through play,” said Kimball.

A reunion celebration for Westminster School alumni and a Hope Academy open house will take place in the coming weeks.

