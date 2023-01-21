Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating after a shooting in an unknown location left the victim to be found in a Rouses parking lot on East Pass Road.

According to Sgt. Jason DuCre, Gulfport PD received reports of gunfire in the area around 6:22 p.m. Officers are still searching for a suspect; a description has not yet been released.

AMR is currently transporting one patient who will be airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, Ala. Their condition is unknown as of this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for now.

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. More details forthcoming. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) January 21, 2023

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

