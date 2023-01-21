Gulfport shooting leaves one injured, victim found at Rouses
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating after a shooting in an unknown location left the victim to be found in a Rouses parking lot on East Pass Road.
According to Sgt. Jason DuCre, Gulfport PD received reports of gunfire in the area around 6:22 p.m. Officers are still searching for a suspect; a description has not yet been released.
AMR is currently transporting one patient who will be airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, Ala. Their condition is unknown as of this time.
Police are asking people to avoid the area for now.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.