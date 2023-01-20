Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County.

The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.

Deputies picked up Slaughter on Thursday night and brought her from Forrest County to Pascagoula.

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, the cause of O’Neal’s death has not been determined. Investigators questioned Slaughter and charged her with motor vehicle theft after she allegedly took O’Neal’s truck from the hotel. The truck was recovered when Slaughter was arrested.

Slaughter’s bond is currently set at $100,000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.