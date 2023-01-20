WLOX Careers
Vancleave man found guilty of attempted kidnapping, domestic violence

Darrell Ray Louis, 43, of Vancleave, was found guilty of aggravated stalking, possession of a...
Darrell Ray Louis, 43, of Vancleave, was found guilty of aggravated stalking, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th offense on Friday.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Darrell Ray Louis, 43, of Vancleave, was found guilty of aggravated stalking, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th offense on Friday.

Louis was arrested after a four-hour standoff during September of 2020 after investigators found he attempted to kidnap his ex-wife while using a gun. He was sentenced to the maximum amount of imprisonment for each charge and will serve a total of 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“In addition to being a harrowing experience for the victims, domestic violence matters are some of the most dangerous calls for law enforcement to answer,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “I’m thankful we were able to get justice for this victim and that she is thriving in life. There is help and hope for victims of domestic violence. If you are in an abusive relationship, I encourage you to call the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence Crisis Line at 1-800-800-1396.”

“I’d like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Emergency Services Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division for their efforts in investigating this case and taking Darrell Morris into custody after he terrorized his ex-wife,” said Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett. “We cannot tolerate domestic violence in our community.”

