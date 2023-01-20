Pass Christian Harbor improvements include bathrooms, showers, lighting

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters, fishermen, and visitors to the Pass Christian Harbor are enjoying some new amenities.

The harbor has two new bathroom trailers. One unit has three restrooms and shower facilities, while the other has two restrooms.

Harbor Master Russell Holliman said the portable units can easily move if a storm threatens the area. They can also be used for city events, if needed.

The trailers cost $150,000 and were paid for with grant money and funding from the city.

Harbor lights damaged during Hurricane Zeta were also recently repaired and upgraded to LED lighting.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.