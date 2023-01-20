Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area.

The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the Southern Sand Casino project. As the development moves forward, the restaurant must close for site preparation.

MS Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce CEO Adele Lyons believes the casino project will help attract economic development to the area as a whole.

“Any new businesses opening up is great for the overall business climate here on the Gulf Coast,” Lyons said. “It’s all about job creation. It’s all about tax base. This will certainly bring a different type of business and industry to Long Beach and moving further west on the coast.”

The Southern Sand Casino project is still in the early stages.

Sunday, January 22 will be Parrish’s last day open for business. The restaurant’s management team hopes to reopen sometime in the Spring of 2023 with a newly renovated look.

