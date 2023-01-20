Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance.

Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was sent to a Gautier man who said he’s never had a traffic citation before, saying he’s wrongfully accused and is now demanding answers from the city.

Terry Reynolds was stunned when he opened a letter saying he didn’t have insurance on his newly purchased truck and would be required to provide proof of insurance or pay a $300 fine.

“They seemed to have taken a picture of my tag number and told me I have broken the law by violating code S63-15-4,” said Reynolds. “They make me out to be a criminal, and now I’m going to go to court and prove my innocence on this thing.”

The picture of Reynolds’ tag number was taken on November 28th when he went to Ocean Springs for a doctor’s appointment. He said he didn’t even know the camera system was in place to catch uninsured drivers.

“I thought it was a scam,” Reynolds said. “I almost threw it away, especially since the signature is just a rubber stamp. It’s not even signed by anybody. It’s like they send out hundreds of them and hope they catch somebody.”

Reynolds says he’ll show city officials proof he had insurance on the truck, but he wants more than just not having to pay for a fine for his trouble.

“I probably won’t do any more business in Ocean Springs until they apologize to me for this mess,” said Reynolds. “I want an apology from this police officer, the police chief and also the mayor if he condones this. All of them owe me an apology for it and anybody else that they’ve given a citation for that they had to run through hoops to get all this done.”

In 2022, according to the city, Ocean Springs collected $383,000 from drivers identified by the cameras without insurance.

More information on the procedures of the camera insurance ticket program: https://oceansprings-ms.gov/police-department/vehicleinsuranceprogram/

