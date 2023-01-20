Friday’s Forecast

A nice and chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. The sky may becoming cloudier throughout the day. For one of the first times this week, we won’t have any 70s but instead temperatures will only be able to climb into the 60s on the thermometer. Showers moving in for this weekend. Some may begin as early as tonight, mainly after midnight. On and off rounds of wet weather for much of our region tomorrow and tomorrow night. Sunday may be wet at times as well but perhaps not quite as rainy as Saturday and Saturday night.

