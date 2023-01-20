WLOX Careers
Ezell is back in the Pine Belt after being sworn into the House of Representatives

Mike Ezell
Mike Ezell(Mike Ezell)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Newly sworn-in congressman Mike Ezell was back in the Pine Belt Thursday.

Ezell celebrated his election victory by making connections and he’s hit the ground running.

“It feels great to be elected and it feels great to be back in the district home from Washington, “ Ezell said. “I flew in over the weekend and we are just trying to make some rounds today.

“We have since Tuesday and here it is already Thursday.”

The freshman congressman toured Scotch Plywood of Mississippi in Waynesboro before moving on to the courthouse in Laurel.

During his busy first weeks in Washington, Ezell was tapped to serve on two committees, including one that he says compliments his long-time role as sheriff of Jackson County.

“Homeland Security (House committee), which is something as a sheriff will be very good for me,” Ezell said. “Also, TNI which is Transportation and Infrastructure, which will be great for our roads and bridges and transportation and rail lines and the things that come with that committee.”

Using the power of his new committees for the citizen’s benefit, he says he has lots of plans across the district from Gulfport all the way to Waynesboro.

“One of the things that I want to do is work hard with not just the Gulf Coast,” Ezell said. “You know, we need to do some things with the Port of Gulfport down there to try to work with the port engineers to try to bring in some more shipping down there in the Port of Pascagoula.

“You know, the lumber business is big in this area, and we want to cut some of the regulations that are going on in Washington to open up a small business. We want to work with other members of Congress to get rid of some of this excessive spending, so that we can get our debt under control.”

Ezell will continue his meet and greet until he heads back to Washington next week.

